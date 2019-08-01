Shark sighting prompts Cape beach closure

TRURO, Mass. (WPRI) — Beachgoers at Longnook Beach in Truro were forced out of the water Thursday due to several white sharks.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the agency’s Air Wing spotted the big fish swimming close to shore and alerted Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Longnook Beach in #Truro has been temporarily closed by local authorities after State Police Air Wing 🚁 reports to @MassDMF that several white sharks 🦈 are close to shore/beachgoers. pic.twitter.com/FQwygtnZTp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 1, 2019

According to Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, August through October are the peak months of white shark activity off Cape Cod.

The conservancy said beachgoers at Newcomb Hollow were ordered out of the water Wednesday due to a sighting.

In a tweet, the organization said, ” Whether or not a sighting is reported, we advise caution and recommend not venturing beyond waist-deep water.”