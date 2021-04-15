CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
'Share a moment of kindness': One Boston Day honors marathon bombing victims

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boston-marathon-bombi_ange11-e1429102108483_163737
BOSTON (WPRI) — Thursday marks eight years since the Boston Marathon Bombings.

Three people were killed, more than 260 were injured, and it sparked a days-long manhunt that ended with a gunfight — one of the suspects dead and the other found hiding in a boat.

In past years, the city has marked the anniversary with “One Boston Day” including a memorial ceremony at the finish line and volunteer projects.

One Boston Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy in 2013.

“This year, as we continue to battle a global public health crisis, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever,” the website read. “We’re asking you to stand together by staying apart.”

Mayor Kim Janey said that although residents cannot gather together, she is encouraging everyone to show acts of kindness to others to honor the victims of the bombings.

“Make this your day of reflection and service,” Janey said. “Help honor Boston’s resilience, generosity, and strength. Let’s show the power of One Boston Day as we reflect and serve together.”

Janey says to post a picture of your act of kindness to social media using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

