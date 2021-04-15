‘Share a moment of kindness’: One Boston Day honors marathon bombing victims

BOSTON (WPRI) — Thursday marks eight years since the Boston Marathon Bombings.

Three people were killed, more than 260 were injured, and it sparked a days-long manhunt that ended with a gunfight — one of the suspects dead and the other found hiding in a boat.

In past years, the city has marked the anniversary with “One Boston Day” including a memorial ceremony at the finish line and volunteer projects.

One Boston Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy in 2013.

“This year, as we continue to battle a global public health crisis, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever,” the website read. “We’re asking you to stand together by staying apart.”

Even though we cannot be together to celebrate #OneBostonDay this year, we encourage everyone to show acts of kindness to others. This has been a tough year for everyone, but we will get through this together. https://t.co/QZnAyUfBo0 — Kim Janey (@MayorKimJaney) April 13, 2021

Mayor Kim Janey said that although residents cannot gather together, she is encouraging everyone to show acts of kindness to others to honor the victims of the bombings.

“Make this your day of reflection and service,” Janey said. “Help honor Boston’s resilience, generosity, and strength. Let’s show the power of One Boston Day as we reflect and serve together.”

Janey says to post a picture of your act of kindness to social media using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.