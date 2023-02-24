BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people were taken to the hospital following a chain-reaction crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike late Thursday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash left cars pinned beneath one another and between tractor-trailers on the icy highway in Brimfield, Massachusetts, around 11:30 p.m.

State police say about 15 cars were towed from the scene and all eastbound lanes were closed until 5 a.m.

No word on the exact number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

State police say the cause of the crash is believed to be from the ice on the road.