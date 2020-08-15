Second human case of EEE confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) has confirmed a second human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the state this year.

Officials said a woman in her sixties was exposed to the EEE virus in Hampden County. As a result, the EEE risk level in Wilbraham has been raised to critical, and the EEE risk level in Hampden and Monson has been raised to high. All three communities are in Hampden County.

Additionally, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Palmer, and Springfield in Hampden County have been raised to moderate risk.

The health department said three municipalities are currently at critical risk, eight are at high risk, and twenty are at moderate risk for EEE.

Earlier this month, a Middleboro resident tested positive for EEE prompting the town to limit outdoor activities on town property from dusk to dawn.

EEE virus has been found in 65 mosquito samples this year, over 70 percent of them in species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to humans, according the health department.

All residents are reminded to take precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses. This includes applying insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding peak mosquito hours, draining any standing water around home, and installing and repairing screens on windows and doors.