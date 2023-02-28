HOPKINTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have joined the search for a missing 19-year-old man.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins was last heard from around 6 p.m. Monday while he was reportedly near the Milford Bike Trail and the area of Cedar Street in Milford.

Police searched near Louisa Lake and Milford Quarry overnight, but so far have not found Cambrourelis-Haskins or any related evidence.

Police are asking the public to check their home or business security cameras and their properties.

Anyone with information on Cambrourelis-Haskins’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Milford police at (508) 473-1113.