Search resumes for second missing boy near Chicopee River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WPRI) — One day after wintry weather halted operations, emergency crews in Chicopee, Massachusetts Tuesday resumed the search for a missing boy who disappeared with his cousin over the weekend.

Chicopee police said a towing company and the town’s Department of Public Works built a temporary road Monday night to give emergency crews better access to the search area.

Officials say the 10-year-old and 11-year-old boys were playing near the Chicopee River Saturday when they disappeared.

The 11-year-old – who is from Pawtucket – was pulled from the river on Sunday and later succumbed to his injuries. Search efforts continue for the missing 10-year-old.

Family members told police they believe the boys made their way to the river and ventured onto the ice. Investigators believe both boys fell through the ice.

Chicopee Public Schools Monday announced on Facebook that a crisis team was meeting and would be ready to support staff, students and families when school resumes on Jan. 2.

