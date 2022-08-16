EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials have resumed their search Tuesday for a missing swimmer off of Martha’s Vineyard.

Two brothers jumped into the water from “Jaws Bridge” Sunday night and did not resurface, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The body of one man was located around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Police said he is 26 years old.

His 21-year-old brother is still missing. Police suspended the search Monday evening and returned Tuesday with environmental police officers using side scan sonar.

The names of the two men have not yet been released.

Police believe the two men were renting a home in Oak Bluffs while working as seasonal employees at an area restaurant.

Officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the bridge is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.