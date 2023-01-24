BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say they will resume searching Tuesday for a missing woman.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a Brookfield home on the night of Jan. 10.

A trained search and rescue unit along with a state police K-9 unit will be searching a wooded area near Tee’s home.

Officials said the State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit will also begin searching several ponds in the area.

Tee stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Officials said she left on foot and was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the dedicated tip line (508) 453-7589. Tips can also be left anonymously.