Search for second missing boy near Chicopee River halts due to weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews in Chicopee, Massachusetts resumed their search Monday morning for a missing boy who disappeared with his cousin over the weekend until weather prompted them to stop.

Chicopee police say they had to clear the scene around 1 p.m. due to hazardous weather conditions.

Officials say the 10-year-old and 11-year-old boys were playing near the Chicopee River on Saturday when they disappeared.

The body of the 11-year-old from Pawtucket was pulled from the river on Sunday. Search efforts continue for the missing 10-year-old.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says the 11-year-old was rushed to Baystate Medical Center and then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Family members told police they believe the boys made their way to the river and ventured onto the ice.

Investigators believe both boys fell through the ice.

