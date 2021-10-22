Search for missing New Hampshire boy shifts to Massachusetts

This undated family photograph provided on Friday Oct. 22, 2021, by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office shows Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, N.H., sometime within the last 30 days, but was never reported missing prior to state child welfare officials notifying authorities. Law enforcement officials said 40 officers are searching an area of Abington, Mass., for the child. (Family Photo/New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office via AP)

ABINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The search for a young boy missing for a month in New Hampshire shifted to Massachusetts on Friday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that investigators are searching an area in the town of Abington in connection with the disappearance of Elijah Lewis.

The town is located about 20 miles south of Boston.

The 5-year-old was last seen at his home in Merrimack sometime within the last 30 days.

Lewis’ mother and a man were arrested last weekend in New York and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to witness tampering and child endangerment charges related to the case.