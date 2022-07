WINCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for a boater who was reported missing in Winchester Monday evening.

The boater, identified by Massachusetts State Police as a man in his 50s, was reported missing just before 6 p.m.

Police said he was last seen on a vessel in Upper Mystic Lake off Shannon Beach near the Medford Boat Club.

Divers have responded to the scene to assist in the search.