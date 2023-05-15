BOSTON (WPRI) — The search resumed Monday morning for a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Castle Island in South Boston.

Courtesy Massachusetts State Police

Mohemed Fofena was playing at the park when an adult family member lost sight of him around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After looking for him, the family member reported Mohemed missing around 7:30 p.m., state police said.

His mother is now making an emotional plea to find her missing son.

“Please people help me in finding Mohemed, for me. If somebody have it, please give it to me, give it to police, or call 911,” she said.

She added that Mohamed has autism and is non-verbal.

State and local police, along with the Coast Guard searched into the night looking for him both on land and in the water.

Mohemed was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.