Search continues for Mass. man missing more than a week

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a Pittsfield man who hasn’t been heard from in several days.

William Malloy, 57, was reported missing on Saturday, August 8, after he failed to show up for the first day of a new job last Monday and a planned family gathering on Thursday, according to police.

After not finding Malloy at his home, Pittsfield police later located his vehicle parked at a trail head off Gould Road in Adams, near the Greylock Glenn, which is part of the Mount Greylock State Reservation.

Police and park rangers searched the area on Saturday and Sunday but did not find Malloy.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 413-743-4700, or call 911.