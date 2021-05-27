Scooter operator weaves through traffic during chase

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A man on a motorized scooter led police on a pursuit through several Massachusetts towns, at one point driving in the wrong direction on an Interstate highway, before troopers stopped him.

State police say the 28-year-old “emotionally distraught” man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after he was pulled off the scooter in Medford just north of Boston at about 11 a.m.

The pursuit started at about 9 a.m. in Danvers when local police attempted to stop the man, who reportedly had a knife and had threatened to harm himself.

The man’s name was not made public and charges are pending.

