MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man was arrested Friday at the school where he worked for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old student.

Police said they were called to READS Collaborative on Bedford Street around 3:45 p.m. The school “provides therapeutic services for students with a wide range of challenges,” according to a news release from the department.

Police were told that Steven Adamec, who was an adjustment counselor at the school, had dragged the student by the arm and pushed him into a door while escorting him out of a classroom during an argument, then hit the boy across the side of his face.

READS Collaborative’s executive director said Adamec is no longer employed by the school.

Adamec, 50, is charged with assault and battery on a child with injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability, and threat to commit crime/solicitation of a crime.