PEMBROKE, Mass. (WPRI) — A bus driver was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with more than two dozen people on board, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, one of the passengers called police and reported that the school bus ran a red light and was swerving in and out of lanes on Route 3 in Pembroke.

Police said the driver, Bethann Sweeney, had picked up 28 passengers, ages 14-20, and two adult supervisors and was bringing them back to Hingham High School after an event at Plymouth High School.

The passengers told police Sweeney initially got onto Route 3 South. When she was told that was the wrong way back, she reportedly ran a red light and got over to the northbound side, swerving across the road and driving over rumble strips multiple times in the process.

Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was “unsteady on her feet,” police said, and the troopers “detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from her.” Based on those observations and field sobriety tests, the troopers determined Sweeney was under the influence.

Police also said they found a half-empty water bottle that had a strong odor of alcohol.

Sweeney was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment of a child, and having an open container of alcohol while driving.

She was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.