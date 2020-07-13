Saugus woman accused of killing dog on Revere beach

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Saugus woman is accused of beating her dog on a crowded beach in Revere over the weekend, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said they received reports of a Chihuahua mix in distress in the area of Shirley Avenue Bathhouse Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police said troopers found the dog in “severe medical distress” and were unable to save it.

Police said the dog’s co-owner, a 57-year-old woman, told troopers she had taken the dog into the water to swim when he “suddenly became stricken and apparently drowned.”

Once the woman left with the dog’s body, police said several beachgoers told the troopers they saw her abusing the dog before he died.

Based on what troopers were told by witnesses, the woman is being summonsed for various animal cruelty charges. She is not in custody at this time since she left the beach before troopers spoke with the witnesses.

Police said they were able to retrieve the dog’s body from the dog’s other co-owner, a Chelsea man, on Monday morning to determine the dog’s cause of death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour