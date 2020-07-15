Sam Adams closes roof patio; no Swan Boat rides this summer

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Boston skyline

BOSTON (AP) — Brewer Sam Adams is shutting down the roof deck patio of its Boston Tap Room to protect guests and employees because of what it describes as “influx of out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hot spots.”

The company said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it is trying to keep everyone as safe as possible and will reopen when possible.

There will be no Swan Boat rides in the Boston Public Garden this summer for the first time in nearly a century and a half.

The Paget family, which has run the iconic Boston tradition since 1877, said under current safety guidelines, it is impossible to offer the rides this summer.

