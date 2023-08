SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Today marks the start of a sales tax free weekend in Massachusetts.

Retail items worth $2,500 or less won’t have the six-point two-five percent sales tax at the register Saturday and Sunday.

However, many things don’t qualify for the exemption including meals, alcohol, tobacco and gas.

You can purchase eligible products both in retail stores or online.

For more information on the sales tax free weekend, you can click here.