DARTMOUTH, MASS (WPRI) — Two sailors were pulled to safety after reports of their catamaran sailboat capsized offshore.

One witness told a 12 news crew that he dialed 911 after seeing the sailboat flip over repeatedly and drift closer to a group of rocks in the middle of the bay. The shoreline at Westport Town Beach was crowded with onlookers and emergency personnel, eagerly awaiting the safe return of the sailors.

Fire, ambulance, and police units were on scene as a Fire Rescue boat located the capsized vessel and pulled the two sailors on board to safety. The United States Coast Guard also initially deployed a boat to the scene but was later not needed.

Initial reports stated that the two sailors were exhausted but uninjured from their ordeal. Their boat was seen being towed away from the area.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.