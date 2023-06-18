BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash involving five cars caused the Sagamore Bridge to be temporarily shut down on Saturday.

Around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, the Bourne Police Department posted on social media that the bridge was closed in both directions due to the crash.

Around 5:30 p.m., The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) tweeted that traffic began moving slowly on the bridge. About thirty minutes later, the bridge was reopened.

Bourne police did post that there were injuries relating to the crash but did not specify how many people were hurt or give details on the extent of their injuries.