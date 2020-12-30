Ronald Mariano elected speaker of Massachusetts House

The Massachusetts House has elected Ronald Mariano to be the chamber’s next speaker. The 74-year-old Quincy Democrat replaces Robert DeLeo.
DeLeo resigned Tuesday after a record 12-year stint in the top spot. DeLeo is expected to take a position at Northeastern University, his alma mater.
Mariano said after his election Wednesday that the state’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be his first priority.
Some of the other issues he plans to address are the lack of affordable housing in the state, controlling rising pharmaceutical prices, improving public transportation, strengthening community hospitals, and investing in offshore wind and high-speed internet.