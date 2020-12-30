Ronald Mariano elected speaker of Massachusetts House

Majority Leader Ron Mariano is seen during a media-only briefing in the Members Lounge at the Massachusetts State House to announce new transportation spending and revenue, Feb. 26, 2020, in Boston. Mariano is considered a likely successor to Robert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, who announced his resignation on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in a letter read to members in the chamber. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via AP)

The Massachusetts House has elected Ronald Mariano to be the chamber’s next speaker. The 74-year-old Quincy Democrat replaces Robert DeLeo.

DeLeo resigned Tuesday after a record 12-year stint in the top spot. DeLeo is expected to take a position at Northeastern University, his alma mater.

Mariano said after his election Wednesday that the state’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be his first priority.

Some of the other issues he plans to address are the lack of affordable housing in the state, controlling rising pharmaceutical prices, improving public transportation, strengthening community hospitals, and investing in offshore wind and high-speed internet.