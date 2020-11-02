Robbery suspect shot, killed by pursuing police in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say police have shot and killed a robbery suspect in Massachusetts.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says the suspect was being pursued by Revere police after allegedly robbing a Walgreens pharmacy on Monday morning. The shooting occurred in neighboring Lynn.

A Revere officer was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation, a spokesman said in an email. No additional information was released.