Robbery suspect shot, killed by pursuing police in Lynn

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say police have shot and killed a robbery suspect in Massachusetts.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says the suspect was being pursued by Revere police after allegedly robbing a Walgreens pharmacy on Monday morning. The shooting occurred in neighboring Lynn.

A Revere officer was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation, a spokesman said in an email. No additional information was released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams