Roadway cameras could be coming to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — New red-light traffic cameras could get the green light in Massachusetts.

While some communities, like Providence, have speed cameras in school zones, these would be monitoring drivers’ behaviors through intersections.

It would be new for Massachusetts drivers but just over the state line in Pawtucket, this has already been law since last Fall.

The Massachusetts State Senate is expected to vote on the bill proposed by a Senator in Boston next Thursday.

The cameras would identify and photograph vehicles that:

Run a red light

Drive faster than five miles above the posted speed limit

Turn right on red at intersections where it is not allowed

Block an intersection or bus lane

Exemptions would be made if the violation was necessary to get out of the way for an emergency vehicle, cars that are part of funeral processions or if the car is reported as stolen.

If you are fined, that wouldn’t go against your driving record or insurance.

The maximum fine that could be imposed for a camera enforceable violation would be $25, a lot less than the $95 fine violators get in Pawtucket at three monitored intersections.

The proposed bill would limit cities and towns to no more than one traffic camera for every 2,500 residents. It would require that the locations of the cameras are approved by the city manager, mayor or board of selectmen after a public hearing on the proposal.

The city and town would also have to post a visible sign notifying drivers at each intersection that a camera is in use.