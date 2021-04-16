RMV to resume vehicle inspections at most stations starting Saturday

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Vehicle inspections are expected to resume Saturday morning in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) said Friday that most inspection stations will be back online.

The RMV recently extended the grace period for inspection stickers through May 31 after the state’s vendor, Applus Technologies, experienced a malware attack late last month.

While the majority of inspection stations will resume operations Saturday at 7 a.m., some are experiencing “more complex technological issues,” the RMV said.

“Applus assumes full responsibility for restoring systems as rapidly as possible,” the RMV said.