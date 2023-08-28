BOSTON (WPRI) — If you live in Massachusetts and have ever wanted a highly-coveted low license plate number, now’s your chance to try and snag one.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is once again hosting a Low Number Plate Lottery for all drivers registered in the Bay State.

This year, the RMV said there are 191 plates available, including 13F, 17V, 28E, Z64, 301, 1999, 4004, 4400, and 8511.

While it’s free to apply for the lottery, the RMV said the winners will be required to pay the special plate and standard registration fees. Those interested in applying should do so before Thursday at 5 p.m.

The RMV said winners will be notified via mail after the lottery plate drawing. The winners will be announced by Sept. 15 online.

Here are the rules and eligibility requirements for the 2023 Low Number Plate Lottery:

Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies and corporations can’t apply.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation and RMV employees, including contract workers and their immediate family members, are not eligible. An immediate family member is defined as one’s parents, spouse, children and siblings.

Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all available plates. The plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed online.

An applicant’s registration and license can’t be in a non-renewal, suspended or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing or the time of the plate swap. Applicants must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants or unpaid E-Z Pass/Pay by Plate violations.

Winners will have until Dec. 29 to swap their plates. Instructions will be sent in the mail following the lottery drawing. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited and awarded to alternate winners after Dec. 29.

Plates must be registered to the winning applicant only. All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records Law.