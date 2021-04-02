RMV: Mass. vehicle inspections suspended due to malware attack

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents won’t be able to get their car inspected until at least next week.

The state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) said Friday there was a malware attack on a vendor’s system, Applus Technologies, Inc.

The delay is caused by the system taking time to fully restore the safety and emissions stations to testing capabilities, according to the RMV.

They expect inspections will not be possible until after April 6.

Law enforcement is aware of the issue and has been asked to give consideration for inspections due on April 1 and afterwards.

The 60-day retest requirement and free retest will also be extended. The RMV will be posting updates on its website.

