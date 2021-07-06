‘Rise of the Moors’ suspects due in court after hours-long armed standoff on I-95

MEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A group of men who were part of a tense hours-long highway standoff in Wakefield, Massachusetts over the weekend are set to appear in front of a judge.

Two Rhode Island men are among 11 suspects who claimed to be part of a group called “Rise of the Moors.” They are due in Malden District Court Tuesday for various gun-related charges.

Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the men, saying two men refused to identify themselves and one is a 17-year-old juvenile:

Jamhal Latimer, 29, of Providence Quinn Cumberlander, 40, of Pawtucket Robert Rodriguez, 21, of Bronx, NY Wilfredo Hernandez, 23, of Bronx, NY Alban El Curraugh, 27, of Bronx, NY Aaron Johnson, 29, of Detroit, MI Lamar Dow, 34, of Bronx, NY Conrad Pierre, 29, of Baldwin, NY

All 11 suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful possession of guns and ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, use of body armor in a crime, and improper storage of firearms in a vehicle. Hernandez, Johnson, Dow, and the unnamed teen are also charged with giving a false name to police.

The standoff began early Saturday morning when a trooper noticed two cars were pulled over on I-95 North with their hazard lights blinking after they’d run out of fuel.

When the trooper stopped to help, he noticed some of the occupants of the vehicles were clad in tactical, military-style gear and armed with long guns and pistols. Police said members of the group told the trooper they were traveling to Maine from Rhode Island for “training.”

The men refused to put down their weapons or comply with requests from authorities, claiming they were from a group that doesn’t adhere to federal nor state laws, police said.

The group refers to itself as a militia and said they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology,” according to police.

The group then ran into a wooded area off the highway, forcing police to shut down a portion of I-95 as they attempted to reason with the suspects.

Troopers recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a short-barrel rifle.

Steven Latimer, Jamhal’s father, tells 12 News his son is not an extremist. He said his son has no ill will in his heart and the entire standoff was a misunderstanding.

“From my point of view, how they were portraying him isn’t the son that I know that I have,” he said. “He’s a family man. He’s a great kid.”

In a live broadcast from the standoff on the Rise of the Moors YouTube page, Jamhal said he reassured the responding officers that they are not extremists.

“I reassured them that these men here are not going to be pointing guns at them,” Jamhal said in the video, adding that they wanted a peaceful resolution to the standoff.

Steven said he’s relieved the standoff ended the way it did and his son wasn’t hurt.