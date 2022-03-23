BOSTON (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested after he stole a van from Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said Andre Briggs, 32, has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle and reckless operation.

The van was reported stolen just after 1 p.m. Since the van was equipped with GPS tracking, police said hospital security was able to continuously update officers as to where the vehicle was headed.

Eventually, two troopers spotted the stolen van on I-95 South and began to pursue it.

Police said the troopers followed the van onto Route 140 in Mansfield but ultimately called it off due to safety concerns.

Briggs abandoned the stolen van in a dirt driveway on West Street, according to police, likely because the road was closed due to construction.

Police said troopers found Briggs in the process of hiding under a truck parked nearby.