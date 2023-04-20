NORFOLK, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich man accused crashing a box truck into a Norfolk gas station Wednesday afternoon has been charged with operating under the influence.

Police believe Keith Johnson, 54, was driving down Rockwood Road when he lost control and crashed into a gas pump, two cars, an aerial lift and a fence outside Daley Service Center.

Officers arrived to find the box truck dangling over the edge of retaining wall in the gas station parking lot.

Johnson was immediately arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned Thursday and released on personal recognizance.