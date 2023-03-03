BOSTON (WPRI) — Thousands of Massachusetts residents have been added to the state’s unclaimed property list, including four retired New England sports legends.

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett and former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask have left more than just their careers behind them.

Goldberg said one in 10 Massachusetts residents are owed money, including the retired athletes that used to call the Bay State home.

The state currently has more than 50,000 unclaimed properties, including savings and checking accounts, dividends, stocks, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, and contents of unattended safe deposit boxes, in its possession.

The unclaimed properties, which are relinquished to the state after three years of inactivity, belong to thousands of Massachusetts residents and businesses, according to Goldberg.

The state releases an updated unclaimed property list every six months as new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. The list only includes unclaimed property worth more than $100, and

Goldberg said last year, more than 151,000 claims worth $176 million were returned to their rightful owners.

She encourages all Massachusetts residents to check the updated list or call 888-344-6277 to claim their assets.