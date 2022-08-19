MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Middleborough police are mourning the loss of Phaelan, a retired K-9 officer, who passed away Monday.

The K-9, a Belgian Malinois, was on the force for 10 years, according to Chief Joseph Perkins. While serving the department, Phaelan located and rescued multiple missing people and helped track suspects.

Phaelan retired in April and lived with his handler, Sgt. Jerry Donahue, and his family. Donahue started the department’s first K-9 program in 2022.

“Our hearts go out to Sgt. Donahue and his loved ones during this extremely tough time,” Perkins said. “K-9 Phaelan was an irreplaceable member of their family. He will be greatly missed by our department and the community as a whole.”