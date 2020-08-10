Restored Mayflower replica returning to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 years ago this year is setting out on the final leg of its journey home following extensive renovations.

The Mayflower II was expected to set off from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne Monday morning.

It is slated to arrive at the docks at Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth in the afternoon.

The 64-year-old historic reproduction has spent the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million in renovations. The vessel, which was a gift from England, began the slow journey home last month.