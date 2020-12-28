Residents of Mass. long-term care facilities to get vaccine

BOSTON (AP) — The plan to give the coronavirus vaccine to all residents and workers in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts is underway.

A retired teacher who lives at the Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood was scheduled Monday to be one of the first people to get the vaccine, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has said about 115,000 long-term care residents and staff statewide need to be vaccinated.

Older residents of long-term care facilities are at higher risk from the coronavirus.