CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

Residents of Mass. long-term care facilities to get vaccine

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (AP) — The plan to give the coronavirus vaccine to all residents and workers in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts is underway.

A retired teacher who lives at the Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood was scheduled Monday to be one of the first people to get the vaccine, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has said about 115,000 long-term care residents and staff statewide need to be vaccinated.

Older residents of long-term care facilities are at higher risk from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams