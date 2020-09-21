CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Resident of veterans home in Chelsea tests positive for a 2nd time

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

BOSTON (AP) — State health officials say a resident of a veterans care center in Massachusetts has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time.

The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, said Monday the resident tested positive on Saturday.

The resident had previously recovered from COVID-19 in May.

The long-term care facility has taken additional precautions to control further spread of the virus.

Housing advocates are pressing state lawmakers to approve a bill they said would extend protections for tenants facing eviction due to the pandemic.

Massachusetts reported 244 new positive cases and seven newly confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

