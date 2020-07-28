Resident of soldiers’ home tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials say a resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the veterans’ care facility to quarantine some residents, close communal spaces and suspend visits.

The state-run facility had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country, with 76 residents dying after contracting the disease and dozens of other residents and staffers sickened.

In response to the latest positive case confirmed Monday, the home is conducting widespread testing.

State officials say the resident who tested positive lived on a unit for veterans who have recovered from COVID-19, and all residents on that unit have been quarantined.