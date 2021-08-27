Reports: Marine from Mass. killed in Kabul airport attack

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Massachusetts woman was one of 11 U.S. Marines killed in Thursday’s bombing attack on the Kabul airport, according to several Boston media outlets.

Reports have identified the Marine as Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, of Lawrence.

Jonathan Guzman, a member of the Lawrence School Committee, posted on Facebook Friday night calling Rosario “a proud Lawrencian” and a “wonderful woman with a kind heart.”

“Thank you for your patriotic service!” he wrote. “My heart goes out to your family during this unwelcome event.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.

