Former Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault and battery

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former member of the New England Patriots was arrested Monday in connection with a reported domestic assault.

Patrick Chung, 34, faces charges of assault and battery on a family member and vandalizing property, according to the incident report obtained by 12 News.

The report shows the incident took place Monday night at a home in Milton and Chung was later arrested at his home in Norton.

His defense attorney, Sandy Pesiridis, released a statement saying Chung is an “upstanding member of the community” who’s eager to clear his name.

“He looks forward to being able to set the record straight with respect to what actually occurred,” Pesiridis stated. “He’s the victim, not the aggressor of this matter.”

This isn’t Chung’s first brush with the law. In 2019, he was indicted on a cocaine possession charge in New Hampshire.

Chung spent 11 years with the Patriots until his retirement this past March.