DA: 3 children, 2 adults found dead in Abington condo

ABINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating the deaths of an Abington couple and their three children.

According to District Attorney Tim Cruz, a relative showed up around 7 a.m. to bring the children to school and found the scene.

Cruz said a mother, father, and their three children were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds. He said the children were an 11-year-old girl and 9-year-old twins – a boy and a girl.

Cruz said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no public threat.

He said there had been no previous domestic calls to the residence or any other indication that something like this could happen.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the deceased until family members are notified.

11:45 news conference to update State Police, Abington Police investigation at Abington Police Headquarters at 215 Central Street in Abington — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) October 7, 2019

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.