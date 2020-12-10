Reports: 2 found dead in Middleboro; man charged with murder

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A 21-year-old man is facing murder charges after two people were found dead Thursday in Middleboro, according to multiple reports.

Police found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a Highland Street home after a coworker reported that they didn’t show up to work, CBS Boston says.

Ryan True was reportedly arrested at a different location a short time later on two counts of murder.

The victims haven’t been identified, but police said True was related to them and it wasn’t a random act of violence.

