Report: RI to send 22,000+ notifications to Mass. RMV

Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The state of Rhode Island is expected to send more than 22,000 notifications to Massachusetts about motorists with traffic violations that escaped punishment, according to the Boston Globe.

This follows the Mass. RMV being accused of knowing of years of backlog regarding out of state notifications a few months ago.

In June, a horrific motorcycle crash claimed the lives of seven people, including an East Providence man. Following that crash, investigators discovered the driver of a truck blamed for causing the crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23 was driving on a suspended Massachusetts license.

More than 6,000 licenses have been suspended following that deadly crash according to officials.

In August, the Mass. RMV suspended the licenses of an additional 869 drives for out-of-state violations.

More than 1,600 suspensions were the result of out-of-state violations that were not processed for several years and discovered in recycling bins at the registry.

