BOSTON (WPRI) — Trying to figure out where you live can be stressful but a new study says the best place to live is right here in New England.

Massachusetts has been named the best state to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The study compared all 50 states based on affordability, the economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

The Bay State ranked first overall with high scores for education and health, the economy, quality of life, and safety. However, it tanked 44th for affordability.

New Jersey ranked second overall and New York was third.

Rhode Island ranked 28th.

