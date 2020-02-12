Live Now
Report: Guard at Massachusetts prison assaulted by inmate

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — A female guard at a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts was assaulted by an inmate with an unknown liquid who then set a fire in his cell.

A state prison spokesman says the attack occurred at about noon Tuesday at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley while the correctional officer was escorting medical staff dispensing medications.

The liquid came through a door slot in a restrictive housing unit. The inmate also grabbed the guard, who pulled free.

The inmate was taken from the cell so the fire, possibly started with a radio battery, could be extinguished.

Both the inmate and guard were taken to the hospital.

