BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash in Berkley, Massachusetts.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said police arrived in the area of Myrick St. around 7:30 a.m. to find a Mazda pickup truck upside down in the middle of the road.

The driver was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, Dylan Quinn, 16, was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he later died.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a preliminary investigation showed that Quinn and the driver had just left a nearby Dunkin Donuts and were heading to a friend’s home when the crash happened.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community,” said Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent, Alexandre Magalhaes.

Magalhaes also said counselors will be available at the school between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday.

Counselors will also be available in the coming weeks for anyone in need, according to Magalhaes.

“Students and the entire school community are encouraged to talk to counselors, faculty and parents, as this tragedy is sure to raise emotions, concerns, and questions by all,” said Magalhaes.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office’s said more information regarding the crash will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.