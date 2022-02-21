BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said her office received a record number of open meeting law complaints during 2021.

The Democrat said 406 complaints were filed with her office about possible violations of the law, meant to help the public gain access into the workings of government.

The office also issued a record 202 determination letters, and resolved a total of 350 complaints, according to a report released earlier this month.

The most frequently occurring violations in 2021 were: insufficiently specific meeting notices; failure to release meeting minutes; meetings not accessible to the public; and deliberations outside of a posted meeting.