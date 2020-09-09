Record number of ballots cast in Massachusetts primary

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A fierce Senate Democratic contest helped spur a record number of Massachusetts voters to cast ballots in last week’s primary.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Wednesday there were more than 1.7 million ballots cast in the election — besting the previous record set during the 1990 state primaries when more than 1.5 million were cast.

The vast majority of last week’s ballots — more than 1.4 million — came from Democrats who helped decide an increasingly divisive primary battle between incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

There were more than 272,000 Republican ballots cast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/4/2020: Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour