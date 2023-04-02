CHARLTON, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was arrested Sunday after allegedly causing multiple crashes on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Massachusetts State Police said cruisers responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect, who witnesses identified as a male, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

After traveling another couple of miles, the suspect crashed and fled the area on foot; he was eventually found behind a home on Sturbridge Road in Charlton. The suspect continued to run , but was eventually arrested off Simpson Road in Charlton.

The suspect was transported by Sturbridge EMS to Harrington Hospital with complaints of various injuries.

Troopers discovered evidence of narcotics and alcohol usage in the suspect vehicle.

Police said charges will be filed against the suspect, but specific charges and his name, age, and hometown are not available yet.