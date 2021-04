Rare whales spotted off Boston; caution urged

This photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows a baby whale that is been injured near St. Augustine, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A group of rare whales has been spotted east of Boston, prompting the federal government to urge caution among boaters.

The whales are North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360 in the world.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is asking mariners to route around the area or transit through it at 10 knots or less until April 23.

The whales were spotted on April 8.

Right whales are on the move this time of year. The animals are often seen off Massachusetts as they head north.