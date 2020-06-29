Live Now
Rain, floods force evacuations at Massachusetts hospital

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — About 90 patients at a Massachusetts hospital had to be evacuated because of a power outage caused by heavy rain and flooding.

Norwood officials said early Monday that about 20 people were evacuated from Norwood Hospital’s intensive care unit at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

An additional 60 to 70 patients were evacuated at around 10 p.m. because the power outage remained unresolved.

The power outage also forced the closure of the hospital’s emergency room. Several cars were nearly submerged in a hospital parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

The storms brought down tree limbs and power lines across the region.

