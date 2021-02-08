Racial discrimination claims against Whole Foods dismissed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: People are seen lined up in front of Whole Foods during the coronavirus pandemic on April 15, 2020 in New York City. Grocery stores across the country have limited the number of customers allowed inside. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by Whole Foods Market employees who alleged the supermarket chain discriminated and retaliated against them when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

More than two dozen current and former workers from 11 stores said in the July lawsuit that Whole Foods violated federal law that bars discrimination based on race.

But a federal judge Friday said because company did not single out the workers based on race, it did not discriminate.

Whole Foods said it agreed with the decision.

A lawyer for the employees pledged to keep pursuing the case.